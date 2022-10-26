  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Ronaldo Back  to Man Utd Training Ahead of 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to group training after being ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag. 

Ronaldo, 37, refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday and was subsequently dropped for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea. 

Ten Hag later said there had to be “consequences” for his actions. 

It is understood there has been communication between Ronaldo and Ten Hag over the the past few days. 

Ronaldo blamed the “heat of the moment” after he left Old Trafford before the end of United’s 2-0 win over Spurs, having left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. 

The Portuguese’s presence in training suggests he is in contention to play in Thursday’s Europa League Group E home game against Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. 

Defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Donny van de Beek also trained on Tuesday after recent injury problems. 

