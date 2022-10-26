Plateau Teacher, Ayiwulu, Emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Basic Science and Physics teacher at Federal Government College, Jos, Plateau State, has emerged as the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

He was announced at the grand finale held in Lagos weekend.

Ayiwulu will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5 million immediately and N1 million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries- Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

Other incentives include an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad, a fully equipped computer laboratory or a six-classroom block worth N20 million to be built for his school.

He received his prize from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the special guest of honour at the awards ceremony, attended by dignitaries across the public and private sectors.

Ayiwulu, who could not conceal his excitement, thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc for its commitment to the teaching profession, as demonstrated through the support given to the initiative every year.

Musa Saidu, a teacher from El-kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, emerged as the first runner-up. He got N1.5 million; Ifeoma Ifediba, a teacher with Federal Government College, Enugu, emerged was the second runner-up, receiving N1.2 million. Thirty other teachers who emerged as state champions received N500,000 each.

In his remarks, Osinbajo, who shared several personal stories about his journey into the teaching profession, commended Nigerian Breweries for recognizing and celebrating teachers. He said the achievements recorded by previous award recipients have shown the significance and impact of the competition.

“The teacher must be appreciated. Everyone needs affirmation and encouragement, as it can only lead to greater achievements,” said Osinbajo. “And this is why I think that the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is an incredible boost for teachers and the teaching profession.”

The vice president also expressed delight to be part of this year’s event, celebrating and rewarding teachers who have continued to distinguish themselves as role models in academic institutions and agents of social change in communities across the country.

The event also witnessed a special recognition award presented to Elder Felix Ohiwerei, a former MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc, by the vice-president. The award was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the company and support for the education trust fund, which is in his honour.

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, said the award marks a significant milestone in the collective effort to revamp the education sector to serve Nigerians’ critical needs and aspirations better.

“Education is our collective responsibility, and its failure can well be taken as the failure of the entire country. It is based on this that the Federal Ministry of Education recognizes and commends the efforts of Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to celebrate outstanding teachers across Nigeria,” added Opiah. “The ministry appreciates the cash prizes to the teachers, the capacity-building opportunities and provision of educational resources and infrastructure to schools. These attractive packages will in no small measure motivate and inspire more teachers across the nation to work towards being outstanding.”

The Chairman of the NB Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, described the vice president’s presence as an incredible motivation to all teachers, including those who aspire to make a difference in the field of learning.

He highlighted the 85 projects the trust fund had invested in across the country since it was founded in 1994.

“We have invested in constructing learning facilities in communities, awarded scholarships to doctorate students, created an endowment at the University of Ibadan College Medicine and funded the building of the Felix Ohiwerei School of Science and Technology at the Pan-Atlantic University Lagos,” stated Jamodu. “With these investments, we aim to provide a strong platform that supports our schools, students and teachers towards advancing the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria.”

The Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, revealed that this year’s edition of the competition recorded 1,027 entries from all 36 states, of which 833 were valid.

Morgan commended the panel of judges for their transparency, professionalism and the tenacity with which they undertook their assignment in determining the winners noting that their painstaking efforts were instrumental to the competition’s success.

She also thanked all relevant education stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Education, TRCN, ANCOPSS and NUT, for the massive support received through the different stages of the competition.

Guests at the awards ceremony were treated to various forms of dance, poetry, music and comedy performances in celebration of the Nigerian teacher, as well as a hall of fame showcasing the achievements of previous winners.​

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced eight winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015), Imoh Essien (2016), Felix Ariguzo (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye (2021) and now Alaku Ayiwulu.