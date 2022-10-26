Fire Guts WAEC Office

Rebecca Ejifoma

The building of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in the Yaba area of Lagos State was gutted by fire at about 6.50 am Wednesday.

While there are speculations that the inferno was triggered by a power surge in one of the offices, workers who resumed earlier were said to be trapped in the building.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, among other emergency responders, were at the scene to put out the fire.

Details shortly….