TACKLING THE PROBLEM OF FLOODING IN NIGERIA

Incidents of flooding in recent years have been devastating and continue to pose a serious challenge to food production, food security, and livelihoods. In 2020, floods affected 320 local government areas in 35 states including the FCT, displaced over 129,000 persons, killed 68 persons, and destroyed many properties and farmlands. In 2021, the UN reported that over 100,000 people were directly affected by flash floods in Adamawa State alone. The latest figures from the government as of September 2022 estimate that around 600 people have died and 1,546 injured and over 100,000 persons displaced by floods across Nigeria since February 2022. Looking at the figures, it is obvious that the loss incurred from flooding is worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first culprit of flooding is always the big word ‘Climate Change’, which is basically the changing weather patterns associated with global warming. It is obvious that the climatic conditions are changing; however, there are many related, natural, and manmade factors that contribute to flooding. One major cause of perennial flooding in Nigeria is ‘river and ocean surges’ by tides, pushing water to overflow its boundaries downstream. The states around the major rivers like Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Adamawa, and others are the most affected states. The Rivers Niger and Benue overflow their banks into neighboring communities basically because their depth is silted and shallow and not able to accommodate the volume of water that flows downstream and consequently runs off into the dry lands, causing flooding. Similarly, the ocean also experiences such overflows during heavy rains or winds. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, it has been confirmed that the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Northern Cameroon also contributes to the flooding.

It is noteworthy that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other associated agencies have been reactive in handling issues of flooding rather than being proactive. What is usually done can be described as post-disaster management. It is very sad that the regular pattern has been that NEMA waits until there is a disaster, then they go and distribute mattresses, foodstuffs, and paltry sums to the flood victims. I would also like to confirm that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) releases regular weather data and predicts the rainfall pattern which is seldom used for planning by the agencies of government in charge of disaster management. Given the extent to which the 2022 flooding has devastated the people and the environment and left many people hopeless, it is important to declare it a national emergency.

To forestall further threats to food security, the economy, health, security, and the environment, the government must adopt the following recommendations as a way to reduce the impact of perennial flooding in Nigeria. First, NEMA must begin to act proactively by utilizing geographical information systems and metrological data to improve their early warning systems and reduce people’s exposure to flood risk. The communication must be timely and effective and adequate provisions must be made in case of an emergency evacuation. Secondly, the Nigerian government must begin to consider the construction of a buffer dam to accommodate excess water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon. This is very critical given that aside from dam absorbing excess water, a buffer dam will provide irrigation for thousands of hectares of land, stimulate fishing, and most likely support the generation of electricity. Thirdly, the government must invest in the dredging of the major rivers to accommodate high volume of water, promote inland waterways as well as capture fishing. Finally, the government must build, reactivate, and maintain the urban drainage systems, and prevent people from erecting structures on waterways.

Godswill Aguiyi, Program Officer, Alliance for A Green Revolution in Africa