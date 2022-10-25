Head of Service of Federation Urges Civil Servants to Eschew Corruption

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation (HSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has charged civil servants to make deliberate efforts to address the menace of corruption that has continued to portray the country in bad light.

She made the appeal yesterday at a one-day in-house Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) sensitisation programme for Directorate Cadre Officers GL. 15-17 in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), OHCSF, Farouk Yusuf Yabo, declared the programme open on behalf of Yemi-Esan. She said as part of efforts to continue to raise awareness and identify existing gaps in the anti-corruption initiatives that had been put in place by the present administration, there was the need to sensitise officers on transparency, discipline and accountability in the service.

She noted that the federal government, through the OHCSF, had considered and approved the request of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the establishment of ACTU in all Ministries, extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In his presentation, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanye, disclosed that the mandate of ACTU was to review on periodic basis, the systems, procedures and operations of public institutions in order to ascertain institutional vulnerabilities that engender corruption.

He was represented by Head, Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation System Study and Review Department, Mr. Olayinka Aiyegbayo.