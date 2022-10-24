Okowa, Mulade, Onuesoke Felicitate Oborevwori on S’Court Victory

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to see his victory at the Supreme Court as a test of his preparedness for greater responsibilities in governance.



Okowa, who is the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, gave the charge in Asaba, weekend, at a special thanksgiving service to appreciate God for the resolution of the party’s gubernatorial candidacy of the party in the state by the apex court.

He noted that it was God, who saw the gubernatorial candidate through the difficult stages of the court process adding that he should always put God first in all his dealings.



“Whatever has been happening in the last few weeks is a test of our faith. And I thank God that you have stayed alive and that you have stayed hopeful in God,” he said.

The governor, therefore, urged Oborevwori to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along in the scheme of things, and appealed to members of PDP in the state to put their differences aside and work together for the collective interest of the party.



The PDP gubernatorial candidate and Speaker of the State Legislature, Oborevwori, said his victory at the apex court was for all Deltans, adding that there was no victor, no vanquished.



He described the litigation that ended up at the Supreme Court as a family affair, and expressed hope that all the actors in the case and their supporters would soon join forces to enhance the electoral fortunes of PDP in the state and in the country.

A chieftain of the PDP in Delta State and Rights Advocate, Chief Sheriff Mulade described Hon. Sheriff Oborevweri as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2023 as a welcome development.



In his congratulatory message to Oborevweri, he said the Supreme court verdict was a strength to the people and hope for Deltans and encouraged him to be pragmatic in his approach to the unity of the party faithful irrespective of ethnic, language and senatorial zone differences.

Former PDP governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, also expressed gratitude to Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on his resounding victory at the Supreme Court last Friday.



Onuesoke explained that the victory was not only a triumph for the speaker and his teeming supporters, but a welcome victory for all members of PDP in Delta State, as it has revalidated and endorsed their stand that the party primaries were free, fair, transparent, and very credible.