NATIONAL DRUG LAW AND ENFORCEMENT AGENCY’S IMPRESSIVE STRIDES

Every country that desires to develop holistically must ensure that it is rid of every vice that is capable of hampering its growth and development both in the long and short terms.

These vices, especially those which target the young, when left unchecked can have very harmful effect on the country in the long run.

For many years, Nigeria has had to battle different vices in order to keep the country secure and stable. The country has had to fight different wars as it has sought to find some stability.

For example, no sooner than Nigeria gained independence in 1960 than a monstrous war against corruption ensued. If corruption was thought not to be much of an issue then, successive military regimes contributed to exacerbating the crisis such that when Nigeria returned to the path of democracy in 1999, it soon found the war against corruption almost overwhelming. Today, that war remains one which continues to define Nigeria as a country and with good reason.

In recent times, Nigeria has also found itself involved in a running battle against the trafficking of narcotic drugs and illicit psychoactive substances. In fact, this was what led to the establishment of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency. The NDLEA is a federal law enforcement agency established by Decree No 48 of 29th December 1989. The promulgation of the decree was chiefly in response to the rising trend in demand for and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances which adversely affected the image of Nigeria. The agency is in charge of drug policy and control in Nigeria.

On June 26, 2021, an advocacy campaign dubbed War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari to create awareness and suffuse Nigeria with an anti-drug culture.

The NDLEA has recorded some giant strides since it came to be. It has been involved in the interception of quite an impressive number of psychotropic substances.

For example, only last month, the agency stumbled upon a shocking discovery in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu Area of Lagos State where it found about 1.8 tons of cocaine valued at more than N194bn. The agency under the stewardship of Mohammed Buba Marwa has not rested on its oars. It recently revealed that over 12,000 drug users underwent treatment and counselling in the past 20 months. This much was disclosed by the Chairman of the agency, Mohammed Buba Marwa during his speech at a conference on mental health organized by Intersect Consortium in Abuja.

The agency continues to make giant strides and must be supported to do even more. Recent events have served to highlight the true scale of the battle Nigeria has on its hands as it fights tooth and nail to rid the country of illegal drugs.

It is sobering for example to see how much harm drug abuse continues to do the many young people in Nigeria and to note the danger it continues to constitute. It would be so much easier if Nigeria did not have to battle this menace. But now that the country has to, an agency like the NDLEA has to be supported to win the war.

