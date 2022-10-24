NAFDAC Targets Attainment of WHO Maturity Level Four Certification

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it would work to attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level Four certification.

It said the attainment of the certification would place pharmaceutical products manufactured in Nigeria in a better pedestal to compete favourably in the global market. The Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola quoted the Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as having made the assertion at the official commissioning of NAFDAC State office Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday.

During the first quarter of the year, precisely in March 2022, she recalled that the agency attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, an achievement that placed NAFDAC among the recognised regulatory agencies in the world.

According to Adeyeye, it was pertinent to state that the huge achievements would not have been possible without a committed and dedicated workforce and a very supportive Governing Council, stressing that, “the agency is not resting on its oars but is working assiduously towards the attainment of Maturity Level 4 and the sustenance of its developmental strides.”

However, to achieve this, Adeyeye emphasised the importance of sound infrastructure, equipment, a conducive work environment for staff, and accessible office locations for the stakeholders alike.

She noted that the time she assumed office, most of the NAFDAC Offices were situated in Federal Secretariats within the states or in rented apartments which were not good enough for the corporate image of the agency and in most cases difficult for MSMEs and other stakeholders to access.

NAFDAC was created in 1993 to regulate and control the importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, bottled water, and chemicals.

To meet the mandate of the agency, she said the management under her supervision had embarked on a journey of strengthening the processes of the Agency through the establishment, implementation, and continual improvement of the Quality Management System.

Adeyeye said that Quality Management System (QMS) in NAFDAC has transitioned over the years to a robust platform for institutionalising resourceful leadership, evidence-based decision-making, and engagement of a trained and competent workforce for effective customer-focused delivery of regulatory services.

“With the support of the Presidency, National Assembly, and the NAFDAC Governing Council, we commenced the building of state offices across the country out of which seven have been completed and we are now in the process of Commissioning them beginning with the Kwara State Office which we are witnessing today to the glory of God,” she added.

A statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola yesterday, explained that Osun state office of the agency was also inaugurated on Saturday in Oshogbo, by Mojisola Adeyeye.

The statement said the agency’s state offices in Ogun, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Yobe and Kebbi have been completed and will soon be commissioned.

According to Adeyeye construction works have also commenced in Kano, Edo and Delta States and are now at varying stages of completion.

She said the building had been purpose-built to help the agency achieve its mandate. Apart from the six regular office rooms, we have a mini hall where we can conveniently relate with the sectoral groups and also train our staff.

“The complex also has a warehouse and store where unwholesome regulated products can be kept pending further regulatory activities.

“There is no doubt that this well-equipped office will enhance the activities and operations of the agency within the state thereby contributing to the economic growth and well-being of our people,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss expressed gratitude to the Governor of Kwara State and people of Kwara State for the support NAFDAC had so far enjoyed.