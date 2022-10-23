U17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flamingos to Play 

Colombia in S’final

South America runners-up, Colombia yesterday defeated a depleted Tanzania side to set up a semi final clash with Nigeria’s Flamingos on Wednesday at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

This is the third time both teams will clash with Nigeria twice victorious over the South Americans in 2012 and 2014.

In the match played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Nigeria came from behind to win 2-1.

Angie Rodriguez shot Colombia ahead in the third minute before Joy Bokiri levelled up for Nigeria in the 26th minute and Uchenna kanu scored the winner in the 59th minute.

Vengeance may be in the mind of the South Americans when they face the ‘flaming’ Flamingos on Wednesday.

They made hays while the sun was shining when they faced Tanzania on Saturday thus denying the tournament the first all-African clash.

They scored all their three goals in the first half while Tanzania ended the encounter with just nine girls.

In the day’s other quarter final, Spain rallied to beat Japan 2-1 and make the semifinals of the tournament.

Momoko Tanikawa put Japan ahead with his 66th minute strike, but Vicky Lopez (87’ and 90+3) scored twice to seal the issue in his team’s favour.