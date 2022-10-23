Sweet Mother: 12 Basket CEO, Michael Afolaranmi, Plans Befitting Burial for Mum

After having lived for at least three decades on earth, it becomes clear to every observant individual that tough times never last but tough people do. Even so, during this period of testing, tough people could break down many times. This is one such time for Michael Afolaranmi, the CEO of 12 Baskets Foods. After he recently lost his mother, he was down for a while. But he is getting back on his feet once again and intends to give her a befitting burial as the last goodbye to the woman that brought him up.

Afolaranmi and the entire crew of 12 Baskets Foods are currently making burial arrangements for the grandmother of the company, the late Madam Esther Titilayo. Before her demise, Madam Titilayo was the mother of Afolaranmi and one of his biggest supporters. It is consequently not surprising that the 12 Baskets man will invite some of his most accomplished peers, not to mention relatives and friends, to send off his mother and bear witness to her burial.

According to reports of the preparations for the burial, the ceremony has been slated for October 28 and will be held at Classique Event Centre, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. Because the late Madam Titilayo was a strong pillar for Afolaranmi’s current status as one of the most successful and accomplished gentlemen in the country. The event will certainly see some of the big guys marching in to render a final salute to Afolaranmi’s mother.

While considering all that Afolaranmi has accomplished as the CEO of 12 Baskets Foods, one might conclude that the late Madam Titilayo was lucky to be his mother. But Afolaranmi will likely affirm the reverse, that he was the lucky one. After all, a significant fraction of his attainments today, including the drive to make something out of his life, reflects his late mother’s views and ideals about meaningful human life.

Ultimately, Afolaranmi’s gesture of a befitting burial ceremony for his late mother is his way of acknowledging her contributions to his life. Through him, one can conclude that the late Madam Titilayo has touched the world formidably.