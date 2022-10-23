  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Google Arts and Culture to Digitally Preserve Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove

As part of its Heritage on Edge project — which seeks to support site managers in digitally documenting heritage sites at risk due to climate change, using the imagery captured to further support community maintenance and conservation — Google Arts and Culture recently signed a partnership deal with CyArk and the Adunni Olorisha Trust to digitally preserve one of Nigeria’s last remaining sacred groves, Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove.

“Google Arts and Culture’s mission is to preserve and promote the world’s art and culture online, allowing anyone, anywhere in the world to share in it,” said Chance Coughenour, Program Manager and Digital Archaeologist, Google Arts and Culture.

“We are grateful that through partnerships we are now able to preserve one of the most recognised, culturally rich Yoruba heritage sites,  known for active traditional worship and contemporary art movements.”

The collection allows people to view 900 high-resolution photographs of the site, contemporary and historical artworks and sculptures, artists and spiritual leaders. It also tells 28 stories about art, community and spirituality at the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, and the effect of climate change at the site and includes three audio interviews, including one with popular artist Jimoh Buraimoh about Susanne Wenger.

Visitors can also watch 27 video interviews and see aerial views and 3D views of the site while annotated 3D tours of the Busanyin and Iya Moopo shrines showcase the legacy of art and spirituality at the sacred grove.

