From Dangote to BUA … How Yahaya Bello Battles Two of Nigeria’s Richest Men

The narrative of rulers who reign but do not rule is not new. Since time immemorial, the governmental authority has always flourished when it is supported by the majority. In Kogi State where Governor Yahaya Bello is at the top of the food chain, his authority is largely uncontested. As a result, the former presidential aspirant has no issue going against any and every individual that he perceives to be walking against his interests. So far, many have fallen under the weight of this sin, and it appears to be the turn of two of Nigeria’s richest men.

The topic of Governor Bello asking Dangote Group to relinquish its ownership/management of the Obajana Cement Factory is still ongoing. Although court proceedings are underway, most people have already formed their opinions anyway, and taken sides to support Bello or Aliko Dangote. However, some of these people have had to revise their stands after Governor Bello appeared to go after Dangote’s rival, BUA, owned by AbdulSamad Rabiu.

According to the reports, the Kogi House of Assembly has called on the BUA Group to fix its accounts so that it can pay for a 50,000-hectare land that it acquired in 2012. The request came after it was realized that the company had acquired the land, and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), but had not paid for it. Stating that the company had refused several summonses, the Kogi House of Assembly appears to be considering revoking the C of O if BUA fails to comply.

Folks everywhere are debating what it is that Bello wants. Ordinarily, this gesture to hold the big guys accountable would be hailed as daring and impressive. However, considering the individuals involved and the time frame, some people have taken to referring to Bello as petty and insufferable.

Be that as it may, those are just opinions. Depending on how the contest of authority and interest goes, history books may have something definitive to say in the years to come.