  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Family Seeks N15m to Save 18-year-old Son

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

The family of Mrs. Joy Osondu has pleaded with the general public, especially governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists to raise N15 million to treat her 18-year-old son, Chinonso Osondu, currently suffering secondary renal disease.

The management of Dialyzer Specialist Medical Centre confirmed the claim in a letter titled, “Re: Osondu Chinonso, Sex: Male Age 18 years Hospital No: 01/63/78.”

The letter noted that Chinonso referred “to our facility on February 1, 2022 on account of recurrent facial puffiness and deranged kidney profile.

“He is correctly being managed for end stage renal disease secondary to Reflux Nephropathy. He has had several dialysis sessions (with 6 sessions at our facility so far).

“He is correctly on twice weekly maintenance dialysis and erythropoietin stimulation agents. He had been reviewed by the Urologist and Nephrologist

“He will benefit from a kidney transplant. The cost of a kidney transplant is N15 million,” the letter said.

The family pleaded with individuals, governments, corporate organisations, philanthropists and well-wishers to send their support to this account details. Name: Chinonso Osondu. Bank: Zenith Bank. Acct. No: 2270309294.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.