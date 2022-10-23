‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ Comes to Nigeria 

Nigeria has been tapped to be the host of the Africa premiere of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

In partnership with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment, the film will be screened to industry stakeholders and Nollywood stars during AFRIFF ahead of its November 11 release. A specific date is yet to be disclosed.

The sequel follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje’s (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.