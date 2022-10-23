Army Rescues Two More Chibok Schoolgirls

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The Nigerian Army has presented two more Chibok schoolgirls rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State to the general public.

Presenting the rescued Chibok schoolgirls to journalists at the weekend in Maiduguri, Borno State, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Shiaibu Waidi, said the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 11 of the abducted Chibok girls in the last five months.

The recently rescued Chibok schoolgirls according to Maj. Gen Waidi are Yana Pogu who was rescued with four children and Rejoice Penki rescued with two children.

He added that the two girls “are in serial numbers 19 and 70 of the list of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls. The rescued Chibok schoolgirls in the past five months include Hauwa Joseph, Mary Dauda, Miss Ruth Bitrus, Kauna Luka and Hanatu Musa.

Others are Aisha Grema, Miss lalmata Lawal, Asabe Ali, Jinkai Y ama, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Senki.

“Most of the girls were rescued with their children. The names of the rescued girls are in serials 18, 46, 41, 58, 7, 11, 3, 12, 20, 19 and 70 respectively (in the order of rescue) in the list of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls.

“The statistics of the 276 abducted Chibok School girls indicates that 57 girls escaped in 2014, 107 girls released in 2018, 3 recovered in 2019, 2 recovered in 2021 and 11 girls rescued so far in 2022.

This brings to a total 180 Chibok girlsmout of captivity, remaining 96 girls still unaccounted for,” the GOC said.

He said that the rescued women were undergoing medical examinations with their children for eventual handing over to the Borno State government.

He added that the theatre command OPHIK would continue to work hard to ensure more of the abducted Chibok girls and other kidnapped victims are rescued.

In the same vein, the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa, who announced the opening of a new camp for hosting repentant Boko Haram members that were surrendering, assured that the new camp was in a safe area where the military could secure it.

Based on assessment, according to the commandant, we looked at the areas that can be properly defended.”

Musa commended the Air Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai for the collaboration that has resulted to the success recorded.

He added that over 96 abducted civilians in addition to the Chibok Schoolgirls girls were rescued within the past one month in Borno State, saying that several terrorists were killed with their commanders.

He further said that over 100 of the terrorists’ logistics suppliers were apprehended in the same period, thereby strangulating the logistics supply base of the terrorists.