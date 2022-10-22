TotalEnergies/NNPC JV Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Rivers

Photo 1 L-R: Manager, community relations TotalEnergies, Mr. Nnamdi Ahiamadi; General manager Community affairs TotalEnergies Mr. Godspower Nwachukwu and Egi flood committee Chairman, Mr Chukwuemeka Amirize at the handover of relief materials by TotalEnergies and NNPC Joint ventures to the IDP Camps in Egi Ogba/Egbama/Ndoni Local government area ( ONELGA)

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies (EP) Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday, donated relief materials to host communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 58, victims of the ravaging flood in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and Ahoada Local Government Areas of Rivers state.

The french multinational oil giant distributed the materials in furtherance of various levels of interventions currently being undertaken by the company to ease pains of victims, as the floods displaced thousands, destroy farms and other livelihoods in Orashi region of the state.

At the Ekpeye communities in Ahoada East LGA, the company handed over 60 bags of 50kg Rice, 30 bags of 50kg Beans, Garri 30 bags, yam 600 tubers, salt 60 bags, palm oil 30 kegs, vegetable oil 60 cartons, mattresses 105, blankets 105 pieces, towel 105 pieces,

Others are: Toilet soap 600 pieces, insecticide treated mosquito net 120 packets, insecticides 45 cartoons, noodles 135 cartoons, powdered milk 60 cartons, beverages 75 carton, sugar 75 cartons.

While the items handed over to Egi communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) includes: 280 bags of 50kg rice, 70 bags of 50kg beans, garri 105 bags, yam 2100 tubers, salt 140 bags, palm oil 70 kegs, vegetable oil 140 cartons, mattresses 420 pieces, towels 420 pieces.

Others include:Blankets 420,toilet soap 2100 pieces, insecticide treated mosquito net 455 packets, insecticides 14 cartons, noodles 490 cartoons, powdered milk 175 cartons, beverages 245 cartons, sugar 210 cartons.

Presenting the items to representatives if the communities, Mr. Guillaume Dulout, the Deputy Managing Director(DMD) of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited Port Harcourt District, said that the company is saddened by the devastating floods that have swept across the length and breadth of Egi and Ekpeye Kingdom, rendering families homeless,destroying farmlands and other sources of livelihoods.

Dulout represented by Mr God’sPower Nwachukwu, the General Manager Community Affairs Project and Development, expressed sadness that the floods have made people refugees in their own communities, noting that floods have become a recurring decimal in Egiland and indeed across other parts of Nigeria.

He said “Nigeria’s major rivers, the Niger and Benue are more full at this time of the year because it is the peak or the rainy season in west Africa,this is also true of the Orashi River, which has its source in Imo State.

Dulout stressed that since the flood had become inevitable, Government will have to explore long-term solutions to make sure that the water levels in the rivers can be better controlled in the future to forestall danger to lives, property and livelihoods.

He noted that the company had deployed a crisis management team to provide various levels of interventions ranging from trucks, canoes, boats and life jackets/vests to evacuate families from the flooded communities.

“We are delighted to note that, so far, we have evacuated over 5,000 persons to safety: provided medical support/assistance to about 200 and daily meals for over 2,700 internally displaced persons in four camps located in Akabuka, Erema, Obite and Ogbogu.

“We want to use this medium to thank the leadership of the Egi Peoples Assembly (EPA) Ekpeye Kingdom and other institutions who have so far collaborated with the Company in ensuring the support provided reached the flood victims in the temporary shelters and communities,” he said.

Furthermore, Dulout mentioned some significant challenges that TotalEnergies had been facing in OML-58 due to their inability to export oil because of the shutdown of Irans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) since end of February 2022.

He said that the situation was caused by incessant sabotage and oil thefts which has impacted on the revenue of both our partner and the company.

He re-assures the company’s commitment to partnering with key stakeholders in bringing the desired development to their host communities.

In his speech, the Traditional Ruler of Ekpeye Kingdom, Eze Kelvin Anugwo, commended TotalEnergies/NNPC for its kind gesture, saying that the Ekpeye communities will continue to support and maintain their cordial relationship with the company.

In his response, Dr. Chukwuemeka Amirinze, the Deputy President General of Egi people Assembly, who is also the Chairman of Egi flood committee, thanked the company, and assured them that the items will get to all the displaced communities.

Mr Ben Eke, the Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, also commended TotalEnergies for its swift response ensuring the company that it will soon resume it operations in their communities.

Similarly, Mr Hope Ikiriko, the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, thanked the company and assured that the community will always cooperate with them whenever they are needed.