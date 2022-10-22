Joe Aribo: Yet to Hit Ibrox Form at St. Mary’s

Nigeria international, Joe Aribo was one of the standout players for Glasgow Rangers last season, culminating in his move to Premier League side, Southampton. With just six starts in nine matches and two goals to show for his effort, the 26-year-old’s performance is still a far cry from the form the Saints saw and lured him to St. Mary’s

Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo was everything good for Glasgow Rangers during his time at the Ibrox Stadium and after several high-profile performances the former Charlton Athletic midfielder felt in need for a bigger challenge and Southampton was on hand to grab him.

However, since moving to the English Premier League-which has always been his dream, replicating his performance with the Gers has been a big challenge, which he himself admitted.

Aribo admitted that he has not been at his best so far this season since his summer move to Southampton from Rangers.

The Nigerian international scored his second goal in Week eight of Premier League match between Southampton and Everton as he put Saints in front at St Mary’s, only for Conor Coady to equalise just three minutes later before Dwight McNeil completed the turnaround as the Toffees headed back to Merseyside with all three points.

It was a frustrating result for Aribo and his team-mates, having taken the lead in the game in the fourth minute of the second half, with the former Rangers midfielder bemoaning a crazy few minutes after his goal as Saints conceded twice, which was described as “unforgivable” by ex-Southampton captain, Claus Lundekvam.

For Aribo, it was his fifth start in the Premier League for Southampton following his summer move, with the 26-year-old adding his second goal of the campaign after netting in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United at St Mary’s back in August. And the former Charlton Athletic man admits that there is more to come from him, as he offered his assessment of his time at Southampton so far.

“I’d say on a personal note, I want to be more involved in the play in and around the final third, but I’m still learning and trying to improve. I want to be the best that I can be,” he told the club website after his goal against Everton.

“On a personal note, I wouldn’t say I have been at my best. To score against Everton was a good feeling, but at the end of the day, not getting a result has made it frustrating.”

Aribo has called for Southampton to re-focus as they look to try and get back on track after three straight defeats in the league against Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton in recent weeks.

He said: “We just need to recover because the games are coming thick and fast, and we need to be ready. The squad is big, so everyone needs to be focused. We need to work together, be strong, be a unit and be ready to go.”

Against Manchester City the following week after Everton’s loss, Aribo, who was having his sixth start of the season was a pity sight as he was just lost in the middle of the park against a free-flowing Pep Guardiola’s side as The Sky Blue spanked Southampton 4-0 to put pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Aribo however insisted “we’re all united” when it comes to their following of the manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s orders.

“We’re all united, we’re all together. We know how important it is to get out of this run we’re going through,” he told the Daily Echo

“The boys are working hard daily, we just need to take onboard the manager’s points to see what he needs to get results in the next few games.”

Aribo added: “You can take positives from it, in football you’re going to have games where you have positives and negatives also.

“We’re creating chances and that’s a good thing, we just need to find the back of the net and be a bit more focused together defensively as a unit.

“It’s definitely frustrating. I wouldn’t say we are worried because games are coming thick and fast.

“As long as we get results and performances in the next games, we will look back at this as just a blip in our season. We can’t dwell on it too much. It’s so important we get going together, as a team and as a unit, to get results.”

After three seasons at the Ibrox Stadium, in which he made 148 career appearances for the club, registering 26 goals and 25 assists and helping the Rangers win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, Nigerian international Joe Aribo departed the Scottish giants as English Premier League club, Southampton are ready to meet the Super Eagle £10million release clause

The move was indeed a huge loss for Rangers but one that was always expected from the Ibrox faithful.

The 25-year-old has been a great servant for the Gers in recent years and has developed immensely after his move from Charlton.

However, the Nigerian international is at an age where he needs to develop and test himself at the highest level possible before his career is over.

A move to Southampton was seen as an excellent one for his career with the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League too big to turn down.

For Rangers, it is a smart piece of business to cash in on Aribo as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Gers could ill-afford to lose their prized asset on a free next summer and to recoup £10million for Aribo is excellent business by the club hierarchy.

It’s a tough one to take for Gers fans, but ultimately this is the right move for all parties.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Aribo’s “ambition is to play in the Premier League. What he’s done for this club has been fantastic.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Ibrox manager added: “Joe is a very important player for us. His development has been really good.

“It’s what you want as a club, to get talented players, develop them into really good players and eventually the player has their own ambitions.”

For someone who was seen as not being able to make it to the professional rank in football and was seen as only good for ‘Sunday League Football’, Aribo has not only proved critics wrong by going on to play for a top club but is now regarded as a perfect role model by the foundation that produced him.

He was not seen as someone that could make a career out of football, but against all odds Joe Aribo who was once described as a ‘good Sunday League player’ has gone on to play for a top club and at international level, and today, he’s hailed for his discipline, focus charitable character.

Owner of the foundation that produced the Super Eagles midfielder has described him as a great personality who’s grounded and humble.

Harry Hudson said when Aribo joined the Kinetic Foundation as a young footballer, he was described as a ‘good Sunday league player’ but he has since turned the corner and emerged one of their biggest products.

Hudson said Aribo’s interests are clear and he’s not about the fast life, despite having enough to afford it. He said this has continuously made him a good example of the players coming through the ranks at the foundation.

In an interview with Football Scotland, Hudson said Aribo always comes through for the foundation when needed.

“Joe is a lovely young man. He’s so grounded and so humble. He’s a real credit to his family and such a lovely young man. When Kevin Ciubotaru signed for Rangers I asked Joe to go and say hello to him and make him feel welcome and Joe would come back to me straight away,” he said.

“If we have any events he’ll do it, he did an Instagram Live for us. He’s always helping us wherever he can. He always stays in contact and if I ever ask him for something it might not be immediate but he’ll always get back to me and we’re really grateful for him to support us whenever he can.

“The challenge we have in society is for most of the young people their role models are either footballers or rappers.

Aribo said: “For me personally, I have wanted more numbers in terms of goals and assists. I’ve not been at my best compared to how I was before January.

“But in football, you have these dips and forms and I will move past that by working my hardest every single day.”