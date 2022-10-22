2023: NEDG Streamlines Presidential Debate to Four Candidates

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) has stated that it would streamline the 2023 elections Presidential debates by limiting the field to only four serious candidates from corresponding political parties.

The Executive Secretary, NEDG, Eddie Emessiri, disclosed this yesterday while briefing the press.

He said it would be an impossible task to get the best from the debate with 18 presidential candidates, adding that the candidates to be considered for the debate will be decided through opinion polls.

“NEDG has a selection criteria and a framework that we use to shortlist some candidates that will be invited. Following that selection criteria that we are employing, we are also carrying out a poll with the general public in order to validate the selection criteria and the names of the people who will be appearing in the debates because it needs to be by popular consent. The results of that will be out shortly and once they are we will release them to the general public,” he said.

He stressed that owing to the large number of presidential candidates, the group had to adopt a methodology for the selection process because of the limitation of time and the fact that it is a broadcast event.

The debate leading to the 2023 election is to be organised by NEDG, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and other partners.

Emessiri said the debate will be divided into four sessions beginning in Abuja on November 15.

The second leg comes up in Port Harcourt on December 15 while Lagos will hold the third leg on January 19, 2023. The final stage is billed for Kano in February 2023.

The organisers stressed that three of the four sessions will focus on the presidential candidates while the remaining session to be held in Port Harcourt will be for the Vice Presidential candidates.

The theme of the first debate in Abuja will hinge on the economy while the exercise slated for Lagos would be on foreign policy, education and security.

Emessiri added that each of the best four candidates from the polls will have a minimum of five questions and 20 questions altogether on a particular day of the debate to accord the audience an understanding of what the person can do and their limitation.

“Let me add concerning the selection of the candidates. Results will be made known and as soon as the results are out, we will issue statements telling which parties are the most popular out of the political parties that we have today. So we want an in depth debate where issues will be discussed and it will be issue based kind of debate and it is only the best based on the results of the opinion poll that will be invited for this,” he said.

Ex-Kwara Gov Aspirant Decries Nigeria’s Debt Profile

A former Kwara State governorship aspirant, Pastor Sunday Babalola, has decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile.

He stated that such was mortgaging the future of Nigerians.

He spoke at the seventh edition of the scholarship presentation ceremony of Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF), which took place recently at Omu Aran High School, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State.

BBBF, is a non-governmental organisation founded by Babalola and his wife, Pastor Bunmi.

During the 7th edition, BBBF gave scholarships to 558 people in Kwara State.

The beneficiaries consisted of pupils from Junior Secondary School 3; Senior Secondary School 3; students from tertiary institutions and others. This brings the total number of beneficiaries from the inception of the scholarship to date to about 1,920.

Babalola also decried the 20 million out-of-school children of Nigeria as announced recently by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He said the sad development indicated that the stupendous amount spent by the federal government under the school feeding programme had not yielded the desired result.

He said, “Is there any wonder that the country is awash with banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, highway robbery, armed conflicts and all other vices that are killing our society?

“It is important to address this challenge as it could escalate insecurity if not addressed.”