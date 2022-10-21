MUSON Festival 2022: Made Kuti to Headline Festival Jazz Night

Yinka Olatunbosun

The annual season of celebration of arts is here as the much anticipated MUSON Festival begins today. Made Kuti, the multi-instrumental Afrobeat musician and grandson of the legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti will headline the finale show for the festival on November 25. Tagged ‘Festival Jazz Night’, the show is one in a series of events marking this year’s celebration with the theme ‘Resurgence.’ The festival kicks off today with the Chevron Festival Drama featuring A1’s production of Wole Soyinka’s Childe Internationale with two runs on Saturday. The play, starring Tunji Sotimirin, is directed by Julius Obenbe.

On Sunday, October 23rd, children as well as adults would be given a treat of classical and contemporary live music at the MUSON Sunday Brunch at the La Scala Restaurant. On October 25th, MUSON anniversary would be celebrated at the Agip Recital Hall and two days later, on Thursday precisely, four distinguished guests will stir the interest of the audience at “My Kind of Music.’’

This will be followed by MUSON Opera performance ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ on Saturday October 29 to celebrate the birthday of Senator Daisy Danjuma at 70. The TotalEnergies Gala Concert on Sunday which will be held at the ShellZenith Bank Hall will feature the MUSON Choir directed by Emeka Nwokedi. A special Yamaha masterclass will take place on Monday October 31.

While addressing journalists at the press briefing to announce the festival in Lagos, the Chairman, MUSON, Louis Mbanefo expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for supporting the comeback festival after the pandemic.

“Its appropriate theme is resurgence. Resurgence from the ravages and privations of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the hope and expectation that 2023 will bring a resurgence of the Nigerian nation and its cultural and spiritual values,’’ he declared