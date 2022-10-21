Flamingos Make History, Beat USA to Reach First World Cup Semis

Nigeria’s Flamingos defeated USA 4-3 in penalty shootouts to reach the semifinal of the U17 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The regulation and added time ended 1-1 before the match dragged into shootouts.

Nigeria will now await Colombia or fellow Africans in the semifinal.

Kick-off of this match was delayed by more than an hour due to a thunderstorm.

USA dominated this encounter, but it was Omamuso Edafe who put Nigeria in front from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after a VAR review.

The USA drew level in the 40th minute, when Onyeka Gamero set up Villarreal to fire home thanks in part to a huge deflection off a Nigerian defender.

USA carved out the better chances, had 24 shots on target as against Nigeria’s seven, and enjoyed more of the ball, but they failed to convert such dominance to goals and so the outcome of this encounter had to be decided by penalties.

VAR came to Nigeria’s rescue when for their third kick, Miracle Usani was ordered to retake her kick after VAR showed the USA goalkeeper had stepped out of her line.

Usani retook it and this time she scored.

Substitute goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku saved America’s fifth kick and it was left for full back Edafe to put away the decisive kick to make it 4-3 on penalties in favour of the Flamingoes.