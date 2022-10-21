Delta PDP Guber Ticket: Supreme Court Dismisses Edevbie’s Appeal against Oborevwori’s Nomination 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by former Delta State Commissioner of Finance, Mr David Edevbie challenging the nomination of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Edevbie had approached the apex court to upturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sacked him as candidate of the PDP.

Delivering judgment in the appeal, the apex court led by Justice Amina Augie, agreed with the appellate court that Edevbie’s case was prematured and that his failure to prove his allegations of forgery and falsehood beyond reasonable doubt was fatal to the case.

Details later.