  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

Delta PDP Guber Ticket: Supreme Court Dismisses Edevbie’s Appeal against Oborevwori’s Nomination 

Breaking | 37 mins ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by former Delta State Commissioner of Finance, Mr David Edevbie challenging the nomination of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Edevbie had approached the apex court to upturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sacked him as candidate of the PDP.

Delivering judgment in the appeal, the apex court led by Justice Amina Augie, agreed with the appellate court that Edevbie’s case was prematured and that his failure to prove his allegations of forgery and falsehood beyond reasonable doubt was fatal to the case.

Details later. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.