Buhari Confers Excellence Awards on Jonathan, Wike, 15 Governors, Others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is conferring excellence awards on 44 Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan, 16 Governors and 26 other Nigerians.

The event taking place on Friday under the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) is holding at Conference Centre of tge State House, Abuja will see 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers state; Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs honoured with various awards for their services.

NEAPS was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character

standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must also show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

