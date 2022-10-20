Wike Alleges CBN Denied Abia, Benue Loans Because of Their Governors’ Support for Him

•Donates N200m for library

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped the release of the loan for Abia and Benue States because they were standing with him on his demands for justice and equity in the system.

Wike stated that the motive was to punish Governors Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu for standing with him to demand for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He threatened to expose some persons who were behind the denial of the loans to aforementioned states

Wike made this disclosure at the 58th birthday celebration of Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu in the governor’s country home of Umuobiakwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area.

“I will tell you very soon, how money that was supposed to come to Abia State for my friend to use to develop Abia State was stopped recently by those who think they own this country, by those who think Ikpeazu did not support them.

“Because Ikpeazu supported me, they went and stopped Abia State from getting the money they are supposed to get to develop Ariara market.

“Okezie Ikpeazu is just governor of Abia State. He is not the owner of Abia State. He is just a symbol of Abia State. Anybody who fights Abia State, you’re not fighting Okezie, you are fighting the people of Abia.”

Wike, who was the special guest of honour at the event, was accompanied by former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The Rivers State governor explained that the CBN loan was a facility made available to every state in the country.

According to him, Rivers State government had accessed and secured the loan already.

“I will tell all of you, how Abia and Benue States were denied of their money that every state got from the CBN. I got it. And anybody who dare to stop my money, they know, I will not take it from them. You can see how people are wicked, they are not in office yet, but they are fighting people, stopping states’ money.

“Even as we have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari, he has never stopped our money any day, never.”

Wike frowned at some Nigerians who according to him always carry on as if they are masters over others, and would stop at nothing in daring to treat people as slaves.

The governor stated categorical that nobody could treat him as a slave because, as a Nigerian, he has equal citizen’s status like every other Nigerian.

Speaking further, Wike, who restated his position on the internal crisis rocking the PDP, said the demand by his allies was for inclusivity, wherein every region would be given a sense of belonging.

“So, I have told Ikpeazu to continue to be quiet and be a professor of proverbs. When we went to London, he told the person who called us to the meeting in London that this thing happening to PDP now is like that ship that wanted to capsize carrying Jonah.

“So, as the ship was going down, they went to Jonah, who said it’s me, it’s not the ship, and they took Jonah out of the ship. Jonah did not die. The ship stabilised. So, why not throw this Jonah out so that the ship can stabilise,” he added.

Wike lauded the courage and foresight of the celebrant to establish a library that would serve as a resource centre for scholars.

He inaugurated the library and donated N200 million to support its establishment.

In his remark, Ikpeazu expressed joy that on the occasion of his 58th birthday, he was able to formally inaugurate a library in honour of his late father.