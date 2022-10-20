  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

Wase Condemns Killing of Traditional Ruler in Plateau

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has condemned the gruesome murder of the village head of Nyalum in Wase Local Government area of Plateau State, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi by suspected bandits.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, the Deputy Speaker said he’s deeply touched and devastated by the news of the killing of the village head.

He regretted the cruel and gruesome manner which the traditional ruler was killed by suspected bandits, noting that it called for serious concern.

While acknowledging the concerted efforts of security agencies to rid the communities of criminal elements, the Deputy Speaker stressed the need for special attention to be accorded the area.

He charged the security agencies to go after the misguided criminal elements in communities and scale up intelligence gathering, calling for community volunteering and participation in the process.

Wase also asked the security agencies to put measures in place to ensure that such avoidable deaths and attacks are brought to an end.

“The security operatives must not rest on their oars in fishing out the perpetrators. I call on security agencies in the state to spare nothing in ensuring that justice prevails for the victim’s family and the people of Plateau State,” he said 

