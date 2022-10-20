  • Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Lagos Commissioner to Deliver Keynote at TestNigeria Conference 1.0

Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, will deliver the keynote address at the Nigerian Software Testing Qualification Board (NGSTQB) first Software Testing Conference in Nigeria, codenamed ‘TestNigeria Conference 1.0’.

Fahm is an experienced network infrastructure director with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu, appointed Fahm as a Commissioner following his strong information technology professional experience; to lead state’s digital transformation agenda. 

He will deliver keynote address at the TestNigeria Conference 1.0 to be held in November at Lagos Oriential Hotel, with the theme: ‘Impact of Software Quality Assurance in the Nigerian Digital Economy’.

Designed as a platform for software professionals to discuss how Nigerian IT ecosystem can start developing quality software that meets international standards and help achieve Nigeria’s Digital Economy Strategy, the conference is targeted at software developers, banks, government institutions, telcos, fintech companies, industry regulators and major users of sensitive software among others.

Also expected guests and speakers include, the Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami; ; National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, among others.

NGSTQB is a member of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB); the world’s leading organisation for certification of professionals in software testing.

President of NGSTQB, Mr. Boye Dare, said TestNigeria Conference 1.0 would feature networking cocktail, keynote presentations, panel sessions and fireside chat including special sessions on Software Test Improvement in Organisations; Growing Software Testing Ecosystem in Nigeria’s Educational Sector, and Need for Certified Test Professionals in Organisations.

