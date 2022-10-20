  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

Benzema on Target as Real Madrid Extend Lead 

Sport | 26 seconds ago

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema scored as Real Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points with 3-0 victory over Elche.

Benzema linked with Rodrygo before slotting home from 18 yards, having seen two earlier efforts ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

That doubled Madrid’s lead after Federico Valverde sliced home.

Marco Asensio scored a third as Real extended their unbeaten start to 10 games.

Real opened up a three-point lead on rivals Barcelonawith victory in El Clasico on Sunday, with Xavi’s side having the opportunity to cut the gap when they host Villarreal this evening.

LALIGA 

Elche 0-3 R’Madrid

Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

Cadiz 0-0 Real Betis

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bo’mouth 0-1 Southampton 

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea 

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

Newcastle 1-0 Everton 

Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.