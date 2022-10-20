Latest Headlines
Benzema on Target as Real Madrid Extend Lead
Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema scored as Real Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points with 3-0 victory over Elche.
Benzema linked with Rodrygo before slotting home from 18 yards, having seen two earlier efforts ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.
That doubled Madrid’s lead after Federico Valverde sliced home.
Marco Asensio scored a third as Real extended their unbeaten start to 10 games.
Real opened up a three-point lead on rivals Barcelonawith victory in El Clasico on Sunday, with Xavi’s side having the opportunity to cut the gap when they host Villarreal this evening.
LALIGA
Elche 0-3 R’Madrid
Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca
Cadiz 0-0 Real Betis
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bo’mouth 0-1 Southampton
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Newcastle 1-0 Everton
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham