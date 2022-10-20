Benzema on Target as Real Madrid Extend Lead 

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema scored as Real Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points with 3-0 victory over Elche.

Benzema linked with Rodrygo before slotting home from 18 yards, having seen two earlier efforts ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

That doubled Madrid’s lead after Federico Valverde sliced home.

Marco Asensio scored a third as Real extended their unbeaten start to 10 games.

Real opened up a three-point lead on rivals Barcelonawith victory in El Clasico on Sunday, with Xavi’s side having the opportunity to cut the gap when they host Villarreal this evening.

LALIGA

Elche 0-3 R’Madrid

Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

Cadiz 0-0 Real Betis

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bo’mouth 0-1 Southampton

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

Newcastle 1-0 Everton

Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham