Adaobi Nwakuche: A Nightingale in Insurance

Dr Nwakuche is the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Veritas Karitas Insurance Company, a quoted company at the NGX and she has made history.

In one year, she moved profit from N193m to N2.3bn, a 1101% move, making it an industry benchmark. Investment results went up by 163% from N1.46bn in 2022 to N3.84bn in 2023. Total assets increased from N17.10bn in 2022 to N24.6bn in 2023.

Working very closely with a visionary Board and responsive management team, Dr Ada who recently moved from the influential Heirs Insurance has been able to really force herself into an enviable reckoning in the industry and as such must be sent some very powerful accolades.

From her NYSC where she “mistakenly” joined Standard Alliance Insurance, she has continued to build a very passionate and professionally driven career trajectory earning the admiration and respect of not a few. Today as it stands, she is the beautiful bride at the NGX where her share price is rising in such a way that continues to confound market watchers.

This is just to say well done my sister and keep it up. We can’t all just give up na abi. Well don