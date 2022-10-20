  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

‘APC ‘ll Defeat PDP in Enugu West’

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu West Senatorial District, Nick Ezeh has expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the poll.

Ezeh, who spoke in Enugu yesterday, during the unveiling of his manifesto at the APC secretariat said that he has a better chance of winning the election, especially with the new Electoral Act.

Eze, who will be contesting to take over from the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, dismissed the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district.

“With the new electoral reform, the PDP will not have an easy run anymore in Enugu state because the new law would now make it easier for genuine politicians to win elections,” he said.

Ezeh, a professor of Political Economics, maintained that he has all the qualities it takes to win the election, adding that he would deploy his international exposure to attract development to the district.

“I am offering to serve the people of the district because they deserve quality representation unlike what they have had over the years from the PDP leadership,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Enugu West Senatorial District is majorly an agrarian community with so many investment and development potentials, but the zone has not witnessed the much-needed federal government presence in the form of infrastructural, educational and institutional facilities to boost these potentials”.

He regretted that the few federal institutions in the zone, most of which were developed in the colonial time, are all in states of disrepair, noting that if given the opportunity, he will ensure that they work again.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.