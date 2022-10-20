‘APC ‘ll Defeat PDP in Enugu West’

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu West Senatorial District, Nick Ezeh has expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the poll.

Ezeh, who spoke in Enugu yesterday, during the unveiling of his manifesto at the APC secretariat said that he has a better chance of winning the election, especially with the new Electoral Act.

Eze, who will be contesting to take over from the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, dismissed the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district.

“With the new electoral reform, the PDP will not have an easy run anymore in Enugu state because the new law would now make it easier for genuine politicians to win elections,” he said.

Ezeh, a professor of Political Economics, maintained that he has all the qualities it takes to win the election, adding that he would deploy his international exposure to attract development to the district.

“I am offering to serve the people of the district because they deserve quality representation unlike what they have had over the years from the PDP leadership,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Enugu West Senatorial District is majorly an agrarian community with so many investment and development potentials, but the zone has not witnessed the much-needed federal government presence in the form of infrastructural, educational and institutional facilities to boost these potentials”.

He regretted that the few federal institutions in the zone, most of which were developed in the colonial time, are all in states of disrepair, noting that if given the opportunity, he will ensure that they work again.