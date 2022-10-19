QCOGA Inaugurates N10bn Endowment Fund

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of the effort to deepen the educational infrastructure of their alma mater, the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association has launched a N10 billion endowment fund.

The endowment is the first step towards raising a N500 billion targeted at key strategic areas like power, water, security and technology infrastructure.

Speaking at the programme in Lagos, the President of the QCOGA, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, expressed the association’s determination to uphold standards and recognise merit, as well as develop the country and its people across the board in an equitable manner.

The president,​ however, hinted at the possibility of a new location as appealed to the Lagos state government for a new land site that would accommodate the rising population of the school.

“The same land mass that catered for about 500 students nearly 50 years ago is catering for over 3,500 students. Basics such as power, water, security and technology infrastructure are not in place. We are launching today the first step towards achieving our N500bn target by starting with raising a N10 billion endowment by 2029.,” Omoigui-Okauru.

She added, “Accordingly, we are calling for stakeholders to contribute to these immediate needs in cash or kind. Our preference is to pick and adopt one project dear to you or your family, not just as a one off, but for continuing maintenance and support.”