  • Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Jonathan Salutes Gowon as Ex-Head of State Marks 88th Birthday

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Ex-Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 88th birthday.

Jonathan described Gowon as a statesman and good leader who has continued to canvass for the peace and unity of the nation.

According to a statement from his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan in a goodwill message he personally signed, described Gowon as a patriot who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

He wrote: “It is with great delight that I join your family and Nigerians across the country in congratulating you on the occasion of your 88th birthday.

“Your Excellency, you have been a good leader, a statesman, and a patriot who has continued to pray and canvass for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“As Head of State, you made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of our country and left legacies that many generations will continue to remember.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you sound health, peace and joy as you celebrate. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.