Latest Headlines
PDP: Tinubu Despised Body of Christ, Atiku is Pan-Nigerian
Jonathan Salutes Gowon as Ex-Head of State Marks 88th Birthday
N857bn SWV: Military, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Budget Office, Others, Shun Senate Panel
Jonathan Salutes Gowon as Ex-Head of State Marks 88th Birthday
Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Ex-Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 88th birthday.
Jonathan described Gowon as a statesman and good leader who has continued to canvass for the peace and unity of the nation.
According to a statement from his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan in a goodwill message he personally signed, described Gowon as a patriot who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.
He wrote: “It is with great delight that I join your family and Nigerians across the country in congratulating you on the occasion of your 88th birthday.
“Your Excellency, you have been a good leader, a statesman, and a patriot who has continued to pray and canvass for the peace and unity of Nigeria.
“As Head of State, you made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of our country and left legacies that many generations will continue to remember.
“On behalf of my family, I wish you sound health, peace and joy as you celebrate. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”