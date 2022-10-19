Abitoye CEO of Digital Space Capital, Bags an Honorary Doctorate





Chief Executive Officer of Digital Space Capital Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye, has received glowing commendations from loved ones as she was conferred with a Doctoral Fellow of International Certified Risk Management Professionals (ICRMP), United Kingdom, an organization registered in England and Wales in affiliation with the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria.



According to a statement, the President of ICRMP, Dr. Martina Macpherson, who conferred the award on Dr. (Mrs.) Abitoye and other recipients during the Executive Masterclass and Induction ceremony of new professional members at Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, said the award was in recognition of their laudable contributions to the development of risk management, with a view to promoting activities of professional membership and networking opportunities through conferences.



In her remarks, the Governing Council of the Institute in Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Harrier Nkechi Akubuiro in her speech, noted that Abitoye who is a finance professional with other interests spanning Insurance, Real Estate and Brand Communications, has through her financial institution, Digital Space Capital, contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria whilst also empowering youth through her Florence Modupe Foundation.

According to the statement, “Among those conferred with the Honor alongside Abitoye includes the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Lagos State, Mr. Hundogan Sewanu Temitope; President, NNPC Cooperative Multipurpose Service Limited, Mr. Bakare Arowolo; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Standard Insurance Brokers, Mrs. Adetayo John-Fishers.



“The International Certified Risk Management Professionals was established in the UK to promote activities of professional membership, networking opportunities through conferencing and also provide other educational, continuous professional development (CPD) for members and non-members.



“They operate a wide Network of global representatives from around the world, with the view to achieve the core objective of establishment. ICRMP has entered into agreement with all representatives who are referred to as Collaborating Member Bodies.”