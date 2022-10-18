Parents Scamper as Diesel Tanker Explodes Near Abuja Model School





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Fear-stricken parents yesterday scampered to Kingdom Heritage Model School located in Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to pick up their children after a tanker laden with diesel fell and burst into flame.

The incident, which occurred at about mid-day, happened behind the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel). Incidentally, the Kingdom Heritage Model School is owned by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chapel. However, no life was lost in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker was on its way to supply a gas station in the area before the accident occurred.

Parents began to throng the school in numbers in response to a distress message by the school management urging parents to pick up their children for safety purposes following the explosion.

It was gathered that many parents, who could not understand the nature of the explosion felt that the school and the church were under terrorist attack considering the atmosphere of insecurity in the country.

Officers of the FCT Fire Service arrived at the scene and put the inferno under control.