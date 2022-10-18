Nigeria’s Flamingos Defeat Chile 2-1, to Play USA in Q’final

Nigeria’s Flamingoes who yesterday morning booked their ticket to the quarter final of the Under-17 World Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Chile, will on Friday in Mumbai take on USA and Onyeka Gamero, whose father is Nigerian, for a place in the semifinal.

Kick-off time Friday is 12 noon in Nigeria.

The Flamingoes finished second in Group B with six points, while USA won Group A with seven points ahead of Brazil, who placed second on goals difference after they trounced India 5-0.

Onyeka, who has so far scored a goal and provided an assist, was one of seven starters who were rested for yesterday’s match against Morocco.

She was named Player of the Match in the USA record 8-0 thrashing of hosts India on the opening day of the tournament.

Reigning CONCACAF champions USA have yet to win the U17 World Cup.

Nigeria have thus far failed to go past the quarterfinal in three previous attempts – 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Blessing Emmanuel’s goal in the 4th minute of the game and Bisola Mosaku’s strike off a free-kick by dead-ball artist Miracle Usani with eight minutes left was enough to see Nigeria through at the Kalinga Stadium, despite a late penalty converted by Roverner Tali.

As was the case against New Zealand on Friday, the Flamingos created a slew of opportunities that were not converted, but Head Coach Bankole Olowookere assured the team will get even better as the tournament progresses.