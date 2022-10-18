  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Nigeria’s Flamingos Defeat Chile 2-1, to Play USA in Q’final

Sport | 17 seconds ago

Nigeria’s Flamingoes who yesterday morning booked their ticket to the quarter final of the Under-17 World Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Chile, will on Friday in Mumbai take on USA and Onyeka Gamero, whose father is Nigerian, for a place in the semifinal.

Kick-off time Friday is 12 noon in Nigeria.

The Flamingoes finished second in Group B with six points, while USA won Group A with seven points ahead of Brazil, who placed second on goals difference after they trounced India 5-0.

Onyeka, who has so far scored a goal and provided an assist, was one of seven starters who were rested for yesterday’s match against Morocco.

She was named Player of the Match in the USA record 8-0 thrashing of hosts India on the opening day of the tournament.

Reigning CONCACAF champions USA have yet to win the U17 World Cup.

Nigeria have thus far failed to go past the quarterfinal in three previous attempts – 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Blessing Emmanuel’s goal in the 4th minute of the game and Bisola Mosaku’s strike off a free-kick by dead-ball artist Miracle Usani with eight minutes left was enough to see Nigeria through at the Kalinga Stadium, despite a late penalty converted by Roverner Tali.

As was the case against New Zealand on Friday, the Flamingos created a slew of opportunities that were not converted, but Head Coach Bankole Olowookere assured the team will get even better as the tournament progresses. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.