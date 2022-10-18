Imo Provides Relief Materials to Egbema, Oguta Flood Victims

Amby Uneze in Owerri



Imo State government has responded positively to families affected by the flood disaster that ravaged parts of Egbema and Oguta in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas of the state.

The victims were provided with some relief materials that will help to cushion the effect of the natural disaster.

Hundreds of the internally displaced persons whose homes and farms were submerged by flood as a result of the over-flowing of Oguta lake and other rivers in the areas received relief materials, including food items from the State government to ameliorate their hardship. The relief materials were: 400 bags of 50kg rice, mattresses, pillows, blankets, cartons of noodles, water packs, water cans, among others as well as a hot meal of rice, which was served to the victims at the camp where they were temporarily relocated.

The government also promised to provide the victims with at least one hot meal every day for the next two weeks.

Addressing the victims at the various camps at Abacheke in Egbema and Oguta Girls Primary School respectfully, Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodimma, regretted that the unfortunate situation, caused by a natural disaster, occurred at a time of serious economic recession.

Uzodimma, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, sympathised with the victims and assured them that the government would stand by them throughout the challenging period.

He said that everything possible would be done to alleviate their suffering, including seeking assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He charged the leadership of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta to ensure that the relief items were distributed to those they were meant for, and warned that they will be held accountable for any lapses.

The governor further reassured the people that the federal government’s approval for the dredging of the Oguta Lake and Orashi River would go a long way in mitigating the effects of disasters caused by flood in addition to bringing economic boost to the area.

In his speech, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Mr. Charles Orie, said that “it is as a result of the governor’s passion for the people of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta that he approved that the various materials and food items be sent to them without delay.”

Orie enumerated the items, promising that the “palliatives and other assistance will continue to be provided until your lives must have improved substantially.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Education State, Mr. Goodluck Nana Opiah, who is also an indigene of the area as well as a victim, thanked the governor and government of Imo State for coming to the rescue of his people when it mattered most.

Opiah, however, requested the governor to appeal to the oil companies operating in their areas to see reason to come and assist the people at a time like this, “a time of need.”

He used the opportunity to inform his people that “Governor Uzodimma single-handedly nominated and recommended” him to the President to be made a minister and requested them to join him in thanking him so much.

Some of the internally displaced persons who decried the devastation of their farmlands and loss of crops noted that the latest incident was the worst they have experienced in recent times, since the 2012 and 2016 flood disasters.

They, however, appealed for more assistance and relief items for other communities – Opuma in Egbema, Ezi-Orsu, Osemoto, Egbuoma all in Oguta, among others in the two Local Government Areas.