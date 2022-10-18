Gunmen Attack Niger Community, Kill Two, Abduct Scores of Villagers

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than two people were killed when gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday stormed Gulu town in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

One of the two killed, whose name was Ya-tachi, was said to be residing adjacent the Gulu General Hospital.

In the early morning raid, the heavily armed terrorists were also said to have raided the General Hospital in the town and its staff quarters, where a resident doctor and a pharmacist were kidnapped along with members of their families.

A community leader and politician who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in a telephone conversation but on condition of anonymity described the situation as ” sad and barbaric”.

“They slaughtered one of the victims and went away with not less than 30 people including children,” the community leader said.

Telephone calls made to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, were not answered.

Also calls made to the cell phone of the Chairman of Lapai Local Government, Alhaji Muazu Jantabo, were not replied.

A new Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji, only resumed duties in Minna on Monday taking over from Mr Monday Bala Kuyars who retired after 35 years service last week.