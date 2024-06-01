Abia Professional Group Lauds Otti for Placing State on Solid  Foundation for Rapid Economic Growth  

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A group of Abia State indigenes in diverse professional callings has said that the state was now placed on a solid foundation for economic advancement following “transformative governance” brought by Governor Alex Otti.

The professionals both within and outside Nigeria, under the aegis of Awareness Forum for Abia Development and Economic Advancement(AFA) stated this Thursday at a press conference in Umuahia “to celebrate with pride, the return of good governance in the South-east of Nigeria”.

The group’s assessment report on Governor Otti’s first year in office was presented by the State Coordinator, Prince Francis Ikenga, who co-signed the document with the state publicity secretary, Chief Iroabuchi Chikezie.

Ikenga said that the signs were clearly written on the wall that Otti has steered Abia on the right course to follow like those South East Asian nations whose economic growth took the whole world by surprise.

“We see the governor building on similar foundations that propelled the economies of the Asian Tiger – South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore-,” he said.

The AFA State Coordinator justified their prediction of good economic prospects for Abia based on their observation of Otti’s policies and execution of impactful economic projects across the state.

He identified good governance, transparency, accountability, export-oriented economy, investment in small and medium-scale enterprises(SMEs), and political stability among the key factors that would propel Abia to the status of developed economies.

“The changes we have seen represent good elements for good governance,” he Ikenga said, adding that AFA has taken “due cognisance of the remarkable achievements” in his first 366 days as governor.

He said: “Over the past year, Governor Otti’s leadership has driven unprecedented positive change, growth and development across various sectors, thus setting Abia State on a new path to prosperity.

“Governor Otti has spearheaded major road construction projects, significantly improving transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

“These developments have not only enhanced connectivity, but have also formed the building blocks and springboard for the development and economic advancement of Abia State.”.

The AFA State Coordinator profoundly expressed the group’s admiration for the present Abia government and in recognition of Governor Otti’s laudable achievements declared him “the Symbol of Good Governance in Nigeria”.

While commending the Otti administration for its achievements in the various sectors of Abia economy, and security, the group advised the government to consider setting up the Abia State Security Trust Fund.

It also urged the Abia government to start thinking of how it could convert waste to wealth “through creative waste management”.