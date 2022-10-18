Empowering Entrepreneurs with Sustainable Grants

Beyond empowering over 1000 Entrepreneurs at the recently held Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency Summit, Mary Nnah reports that the state governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, also dolled

out grants worth N10million

In a bid to boost Nigerian businesses amidst economic realities, the Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has empowered over a thousand entrepreneurs with ten million naira worth of grants for business development.

Akeredolu said the grants were given to add value to businesses who outlined a road map of projects and equally created an enabling environment through the entrepreneurship agency at the just completed Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) summit, held at the International Cultural Event Centre, Akure, Ondo State, where thousands of entrepreneurs across Nigeria were in attendance.

Organised by the State Entrepreneurship Agency, the summit brought together young entrepreneurs from different fields with the sole aim of harnessing their potential while it allowed participants to meet, rub minds, and exchange ideas.

Aside from the grant given to over a thousand entrepreneurs, free business registration was done for 1,000 entrepreneurs and was given free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Certificates, plus all expenses paid for 10 entrepreneurs who would be going on business tours outside Africa.

Over 100 equipment grants were given to small and medium-scale enterprise owners while over 5,000 got free entrepreneurship training among other benefits to encourage entrepreneurship.

Akeredolu stressed that his government is committed to entrepreneurship development and would continue to give support, and create an enabling environment for investors in the State to thrive.

Meanwhile, the event also witness the launch of the first Ondo State online classified marketplace meant to display entrepreneur products and services to the world.

The governor said it was a platform where business and entrepreneurs can upload their innovative products and services, buy and sell from one another as well as position their businesses for global brand visibility, adding that interested persons can visit the newly launched site www.ondomarket.com.

“Our world today has gone digital even with marketplaces, and as a State we deem it fit to encourage business listing for our entrepreneurs. Now it is easy to showcase your businesses to the world. Anyone from around the world can easily locate businesses in Ondo State and I believe this will also help angel investors find you easily,” Akeredolu said.

The governor pointed to his administration’s efforts on security and infrastructural development as some of the basic arrangements put in place to ensure an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and investors to do business with ease.

Furthermore, he said, “security of lives and property, provision of health care, infrastructural development, constant power supply, innovative education, access to funds and many more, need urgent and constant attention.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Summy Smart-Francis, encouraged the young entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the theme “Creating an enabling environment”, the Chief Executive Officer of Umera Farms Nigeria Limited, Olamide Alao stressed that policies, taxes, infrastructure, processes and licensing, regulations, laws and basic amenities are the systems that work in creating an enabling environment for investors.

According to her, creating solutions out of problems, turning pain points into passion, and driving oneself towards creating solutions are ways an individual can help the government in improving the economy of a state.

She advised entrepreneurs to be solution-driven entrepreneurs, build resilience, build relationships, build leadership skills, and also build themselves spiritually to be successful entrepreneurs.

Some of the entrepreneurs, expressed gladness as they never expected the kind gesture of the governor, they showed their appreciation and immense gratitude.

Most of them were overwhelmed with the surprise considering the economic crunch when they were called to the stage to receive the grant prices.

The tears of joy were so infectious that the crowd applauded the governor’s efforts, as well as his love and passion for entrepreneurship development for women and young persons in the State.

The event was a pilgrimage of sorts as thousands of participants left impacted, empowered and with many new friendships, partnerships and collaborations that were built at the event.