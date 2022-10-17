Warri Wolves Unveil Jolomi Atune as New Head Coach

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Atune Jolomi has been unveiled as Warri Wolves FC’s new head coach, as thousands of fans welcomed back the pioneer assistant coach to the

Seasiders.

Known among the fans and supporters of the club with the nick name: Mourinho, the Warri- born gaffer last worked with former champions of the NPFL, Akwa United in the just concluded season.

Among many other clubs he had managed in the past, Coach Jolomi is currently an assistant coach to the nation’s Under-17 male national team, the Golden Eaglets and was among the pioneer technical crew, that led Warri Wolves to their first NPFL campaign under the leadership of late Coach Solomon Ogbeide.

Saddled with the chief mission to raise the bar in the team and put it on the right stead, the return of the dynamic coach, several years after he left the club has generated high excitement and raised hopes of the club returning to the nation’s top flight league in the forth coming season.

Top government functionaries at the unveiling ceremony held at the Warri city stadium included the newly appointed chairman of the club, Neville Ambekederemo, Delta State football Association Chairman, Ken Nwamucha, and the special adviser on sports to the Delta State governor and former international Sam Sodje.