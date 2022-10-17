NUJ President, Isiguzo Bags Media Legendary Global Award in Canada

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo has been decorated with the Media Legendary Global Award at the third Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) summit held in Toronto, Canada.



He was conferred the award last Friday. Other Nigerian journalists that received other categories of awards were Festus Ighoteguonor Ahon of the Vanguard Newspapers and Abimbola Oyetunde, the General Manager of Radio Nigeria Bronze FM, Benin City.

The NUJ President also stressed that migration reporting needed a recognisable structure that should emerge from a clearly defined context with a direction and purpose.



Isiguzo, who was also conferred with the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari last Wednesday, noted that it was sad that interest in news on migration issues that do not border on violence, war and conflicts hardly appeal to the audience, adding that most editors in a bid to satisfy their audiences, “always kill the news from the migration reporter especially during peace time.”



The summit with the theme: Exploring the Benefits of Migration Post Pandemic Era to Retool Global Economy’s award session was hosted by the Abedorc Productions Inc last Friday.



In his presentation while delivering a paper titled: “The Role of the Media in the Advancement of Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration,’ the NUJ President said reporting migration issues was comparative journalism that requires intellectual analysis and an understanding of geography.



According to him: “The reporter must have a deep knowledge of his country before he can report intelligently about another foreign country. Special barriers like culture, language and censorship, cost of living may be considered while carrying out such an assignment.”