Lagos Govt Pays 288 Retirees N1.62bn

Rebecca Ejifoma

Again, the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), has announced that it paid N1,62 billion to 288 retirees for October.

This was announced on Friday, October 14, by the Director General of LASPEC, Mr. Babalola Obilana, at the 97th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate presentation for retirees from the Lagos State Public Service.

Obilana acknowledged that Lagos State had has consistently prioritised pension contributions in compliance with the statutory requirements of the CPS and would offset the backlogs monthly.

He hinted that the contributions of both employees and employers are remitted promptly into employees’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) after salaries have been received.

The director general also noted that the LASPEC has been putting its business processes under constant review to ensure first-class service delivery to the retirees in order to accomplish the state governor’s goal of immediate payment of pension entitlements upon retirement from public service.

He said: “The commission also engages its stakeholders to ensure that the retiring officers who had devoted their work lives to the service of the state received the best service possible.”

Obilana charged the elder statesmen to be wary of any individual or association that claimed to be affiliated with the state government for the purpose of processing or fast-tracking pension entitlements for a fee.

The LASPEC boss, therefore, encouraged the pensioners to direct all enquiries to LASPEC via www.laspec.gov.ng or on its official phone lines.