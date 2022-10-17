Kwara Gov Commends  Armed Forces, Security Agencies on War against Insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend lauded the continued efforts of the Armed Forces and security agencies in the country on the war against insecurity across the six geo-political zones of the nation.

Speaking in Ilorin during the closing ceremony of the third quarterly weapons range classification exercise of the 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Airforce ,Ilorin, AbdulRazaq said that the continued joint efforts of the forces and other security agencies in the county have restored peace and socio-economic growth of the populace.

He said that the joint efforts of these armed forces and security agencies have shown the federal government’s commitment to address the insecurity in the country.

Represented at the event by the his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mr. Muideen Alliu, Governor AbdulRazaq added:”There is no way we can do without the Armed forces considering the security challenges in the country.

“The present administration in the state is always appreciating the armed forces in Nigeria particularly the army and the air force.

“This exercise is a way of energising and keep them awake to always show that they are fully prepared for untoward situation which they have been on top of it from time to time.

“For sometime, they have been on air surveillance, they have been in the bush done marvellous work alongside their colleagues, the army and other security agencies.

“I am really appreciate this exercise and thank the Commander of Mobility Command of Nigeria Air Force, Ilorin for his efforts since his arrival in the state and I want to say that with this exercise , the air force is on the top of security challenges in the country and even in Kwara state”.

Also speaking at the event, the Commamder, 303 Medium Airlift Group,Nigerian Airforce ,Ilorin, Commodore Ibrahim Garba Jibia, lauded the men of the command for their commitment to their professional callings.

He said:”This exercise is one of the key vision of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall I.O Amoo because he believes in full training and capacity building of men and officers of the air force.

“All we are witnessing today and a week or so is about capacity development. There is no way you can perform well if you leave something. You need to on it as at when due.

“Basically, what we are doing is to on our machines and equipment and there is no better time to do it than now because you will aware that there are numerous security challenges in the country and as a military force that can be called upon at any time to support the other security agencies, you need to be at the tips of your professionalism and precession when it comes to your weapons handling and that is the essence of this exercise.”

He therefore, advised the soldiers to be more committed to their duty so as to ensure peace and stability of the nation.