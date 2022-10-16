  • Sunday, 16th October, 2022

Saraki: Removing Mining from Exclusive List will Lead to Agitation

Nigeria | 49 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, yesterday cautioned against the removal of mining from the exclusive list in the Constitution, saying it would fuel agitation in the country.


Saraki who was represented by the Director, of Artisanal and Small Scale Mining at the ministry,  Mr. Patrick Ojeka, disclosed this yesterday at a two-day High-Level  National Policy Dialogue themed: “Mainstreaming Gender in the Solid Mineral Sector in Nigeria,’’ organised by Women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN) in Abuja.
The project supported by Ford Foundation and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), is being implemented in Ebonyi, Edo, Osun, Plateau and Taraba states to advocate the integration of gender equality perspectives in mining.


Saraki said: “Having mining in concurrent list incidentally in a country like Nigeria, that we have a central system of government, it is going to be a difficult battle because it will lead to other agitations.


“Already, the oil-producing states are agitating to control their resources, which is the mainstay of the economy of this nation and if the government have not ceded that; if you will now remove mining from exclusive to the concurrent list, there will be agitation for the removal of crude too, because don’t forget the fact that oil operations are equally an aspect of mining and if that is removed, where should the country stand?


“So, we should be very careful about that. It is a very tough issue and I will appeal that the nation looks at it carefully before we hurt ourselves,” she explained.
The minister added that the government had initiated many policies to mainstream gender in mining.
She said, “the concept that has been in existence has not restricted any woman from entering into the mining sector, and the government has worked assiduously to provide an enabling environment for all entrants into the industry.


“Therefore, there is no criticism of any sex; do not forget the fact that when they say gender, by its interpretation, it is for men and women, but here in our climes, we are looking at it as a women’s affair, no. Gender covers all and the government has done a lot to provide an enabling environment.”
Earlier, the Founder and National President of WIMIN, Janet Adeyemi, called on the government to address limiting factors militating against women’s participation in mining in Nigeria for maximum productivity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.