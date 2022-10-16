LASUSOC Pioneer Graduates Hold Reunion, Honour Lecturers

Funmi Ogundare

The class of 2006 of Lagos State University School of Communication ( LASUSOC), recently held its 2022 maiden reunion, aimed at providing an opportunity for classmates to meet, reminisce about memories from their school days and forge a way forward for the group who were the first set of graduates of the school.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, Reunion Committee, and a broadcaster, Mrs. Funmi Omoboriowo thanked God for the programme saying that despite the fact that classmates kept in touch with each other, there was no platform until a member suggested that a WhatsApp group be created to bring everybody together.

“ I took it upon my myself to reach out to others and even got in touch with some of us on Facebook. We thanked God that we are here today and well.

“ We are supposed to have had this reunion a couple of years back. I guess this is the best time. And I am so happy we could pull this off despite the hurdles and challenges that we faced.

The programme also provided an opportunity to award their lecturers and appreciatiate them for their dedication and impactful impartation of knowledge.

They included Professor Lekan Abdul Ganiyu Akashoro, who is now the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr. Tunde Akanni, an Associate Professor of the school, Prof. Sunday Alawode, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies and Professor of Journalism, Jide Jimoh.

In his remarks, Dr. Tunde Akanni, described the award as quite reassuring saying, “in spite of all the government at different levels have been subjecting teachers to in Nigeria, our students are appreciative of our efforts and that reunion was a most pleasant demonstration of the kind of appreciation they had for us. My prayer for them is that they will continue to succeed in all they are doing.”

He advised the set to always pay attention to the challenges in the society and also make themselves available to be a solution provider so that at the end of the day everyone would be better for it.”

Prof. Alawode commended members of the class for convening the meeting.

“I must place it on record that this is the first reunion that is coming from the School of Communication. I must also say that I am not disappointed that it is coming from this set. We have commendation letters from our past graduates that are doing very well in the industry, and each time we have accreditation, we always have the highest mark in that area because you are doing very well.”

He told journalists how the school started in 2000 with the set that started as part-time and graduated in 2006.

According to him, ‘when they came in, they came into the specialisations that the school had then, including; Radio/TV Broadcasting, Photojournalism, Cinematography, Communication Technology, Book Publishing and Development, Public Relations and Advertising among others.

“They actually graduated with those specialisations and they have been in the industry and they have been doing us very proud. They have proven to us that specialisation in communication is far better than BS.c Mass Communication which used to be jack of all trade, masters of none.

“When you come into that specialty from your year one first semester you specialise and it is hands-on all through. It is a very wonderful programme and now we have reverted to that. Currently, we have nine programmes in six departments and the senate of the university just approved last month, the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies which used to be known as School of Communication.”

While expressing excitement about the award, and the recognition being given to him by the set, Alawode advised them to look out for other graduates after them to form a national alumni and give back to their alma mata.

“We want them to look back and see what they can do for the school. They can give us 500-seater or 5,000-seater hall. It won’t be too much, those are the things we want them to do for us. Also in the training of the students in the area of practical, we can also send the students to them for media attachments.

“It’s used to be three months, but now we want it to be a full stretch six month attachment that the government will pay for so that it will be strengthened.”

Also Professor Olalekan Akashoro, expressed delight about the first set of students that they moulded who finds it worthy to reunite and extend bonds of friendship among themselves.

“While they were in the school, then they taught this guy was wicked, but they did not know that I saw the big picture then, so I didn’t bother about how they felt about me because I was laying a foundation and giving them what will translate to permanent asset for them in life beyond scoring them for examinations.

He said the reunion is what is expected of them, adding that they have to link up with other sets to form a bigger alumni.

He also appreciated them for the award.