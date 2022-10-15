Tinubu Mourns with Bola Shagaya over Death of Mother

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has extended his deep condolences to Hajia Bola Shagaya over the death of her mother, Alhaja Saadatu Abdulraheem, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The mother of the business mogul died four days ago.

Asiwaju Tinubu, who had earlier sent his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to visit the family of the deceased in Ilorin, noted that losing a mother no matter how old she may be is always a painful thing, adding that he too had experienced it.

The APC Presidential candidate charged Hajia Shagaya to be comforted by the good life her mother lived and the many lives she positively touched during her earthly sojourn.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to strengthen the family during this challenging moment.

In the statement issued by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Hajia Bola Shagaya and mourn with her and siblings on the passing of Alhaja Saadatu AbdulRaheem.

“I learnt the deceased was a very kind and generous mother who contributed significantly to her community. Mama touched many lives positively from the testimonies of people since her departure.

“Having experienced this before, I know the difficult moment this period represents for Hajia Shagaya and her siblings. No matter how old our parents are we don’t want them to leave us especially when we want to eternally benefit from their love and wisdom. It is my prayers that the family will find comfort in the good life Mama lived and the lives she touched positively. May Almighty Allah grant her soul Aljanah Firdaus and forgive all her imperfections.”