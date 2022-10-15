Elumelu Executes Constituency Projects in Aniocha/Oshimili

*Dunkwu lauds achievements

Udora Orizu in Abuja

In his determination to ensure community development in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has commenced construction of more projects in some of the communities across the four Local Government Areas within the Federal Constituency.

The projects which are in the 2022 budget and will impact directly on the lives of the people incIude; Information and Communication Technology, ICT centres, Ultramodern Community Town Halls, Farm Resorts, Ultramodern Store Houses and Ultramodern Palaces.

Benefitting Communities are: Issele-Uku with ICT Centre and Community Town Hall; Okpanam with ICT Centre and Omu Palace; Ubulu-Okiti with ICT Centre; Otulu with Community Town Hall; Ashama with Community Town Hall; Ogwashi-Uku with Farm Resort; Issele-Asagba with Community Town Hall; Ubulu-Unor with Community Palace and Ubulu-Uku with Community Town Hall.

Some of the Projects like the ICT Centres in Okpanam and Ubulu-Okiti, Community Town Halls in Issele-Asagba and Ashama, had commenced four weeks ago and are now in advanced stages, while some others including; Construction of the ICT Centre and the Community Town Hall in Issele-Uku, the Omu Palace in Okpanam, the Ogwashi-Uku Farm Resort and the Ubulu-Uku Community Town Hall, commenced in earnest last week due to delay in land allocation and other challenges.

Construction work on the Illah Comprehensive Community Town Hall and that of Ubulu-Unor Obi’s Palace are yet to commence due to challenges which are being taken care of by the Contractor, Chief Ken Agbalanze, who had also promised that the engineers will be mobilized to the various sites, in the next few weeks.

While affirming that all the constituency projects for the Minority Leader, within Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, including the Illah Comprehensive Community Town Hall, and the Ubulu-Unor Obi’s Palace, would be completed before the end of the 2022 budget year, the Contractor also assured that the construction of the Store House for the Appeal Court in Asaba will commence by next week.

A guided tour of some of the project sites, revealed that the site engineers on ground, were working according to the job specifications and fully concerned about meeting the deadline for the completion of the projects.

Meanwhile, a renowned Community leader and advocate of the tradition and culture of the Anioma Nation in Delta State, Her Royal Majesty, Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu Anioma and Nneoha, has commended Rt. Hon. Elumelu for his community developmental efforts across the various communities in the Federal Constituency.

Speaking with Journalists on Thursday October 13, 2022, in her Palace at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Dunkwu described Rt.Hon. Elumelu as a blessing, not only to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, but also to Anioma Nation, Delta State and Nigeria. She said that Rt. Hon. Elumelu has remained the man with a Midas touch in representative democracy.

While praying to God to grant the Minority Leader the good health and strength to carry on with his proactive representation of the people, the renowned leader affirmed that Elumelu has continued to perform creditably well in his contract with the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. She noted that across Delta State, where there are other Federal Constituencies, Rt Hon. Elumelu’s Federal Constituency stands out in terms of constituency project delivery and attracting of the dividends of democracy to the people.