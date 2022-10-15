Delta Floods: 8 Deaths, Relief Camps Rise to 12

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Three persons have died in Oko community on the bank of the River Niger near Asaba, the Delta State capital, while two persons drowned in Ndokwa area and three others died in Isoko area of the state.

The Director General, Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, who disclosed this while giving update on the flood crisis to journalists in Asaba, yesterday, revealed that the number of relief camps had risen to 12 as two new camps had been added to the 10 functional Internally Displaced Persons camps opened at various locations by Delta State Government to provide temporary accommodation for displaced residents.

In the light of the severe impact of the current flooding which resulted in the death of eight persons, the “state government has given marching orders to all political appointees from affected areas to go back to their communities to provide some interventions.”

“We want to empathise with the victims of the flood. We specifically commend their strength and also in adhering to government’s earlier warning to relocate from flood-prone areas.

“As at today, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has intervened by opening two camps. The interventionist agency has also been opening up canals for water to flow freely.

“The state government, through the 2022 flood management committee, has also opened 10 functional IDP camps with the prospects of opening more. The committee also created distribution centres from where relief materials would be taken to IDP camps.

“We are collaborating with traditional rulers, community leaders to rescue people and provide the needed succour.

“As such, with assistance of the office of the Senior Political Adviser, all political appointees from affected communities have been directed to go back home rather than remaining here in Asaba,” Uzum said.

According to him, tales of anguish have continued to trail the ravaging floods in different parts of Delta as communication in some areas have been hampered, making delivery of relief materials to displaced persons difficult.

He said that a large portion of the East-West Road had been completely taken over by the menacingly surging flood by Wednesday.

“Trucks conveying relief materials to the Patani-Bomadi axis have been trapped due to the fact that flood has overwhelmed a part of the East-West Road. We now make use of speed boats to access the IDP camp to deliver materials to the victims,” Uzum said.

He said that two new camps were opened at Ofagbe in Isoko North Local Government Area by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

According to him, a total of 4,755 persons comprising men, children, women (including lactating and expectant mothers) and persons with disabilities, have so far reported and registered at the different camps across the state.

Why noting that only about six out of the 25 local government areas of the state were yet to experience heavy flooding, Uzum appealed to residents still hanging on in flood-prone communities to move to higher grounds or take temporary shelter in the IDP camps provided by the government as the floods have continued to rise.

Uzum noted that the floods have also disrupted the natural habitats of some dangerous reptiles with huge snakes, crocodiles and others reportedly seen in growing numbers in several flooded settlements in riverside communities of Oshimili North, Ndokwa West, Warri, Isoko and Patani areas.

He also confirmed the killing of a big python at Patani, a boundary community with Bayelsa State, adding that the advice to residents of flooded areas to relocate would not only save lives and property but also to save them from dangerous sea animals that are released or displaced as a result of the overflow of the Niger and connecting streams.