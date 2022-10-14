General Elections Crowdfunding Committee Inaugurated

A group, General Elections Crowdfunding Committee ( GECC) for the 2023 elections has been inaugurated in Abuja. The committee will mobilise to support selected candidates across political parties in Nigeria to fund logistics costs in their elections.

Chairman of GECC is Mr. Omokioja Eto, a top journalist with years of experience garnered at The Guardian, The Punch, THISDAY, Daily Times and The Trumpet, where variously rose to become News Editor, Chief Sub-Editor, Editor and Editor-in-Chief respectively.

Speaking after the inauguration, Eto said that unless Nigerians at the grassroots and everywhere support good candidates with patriotic antecedents to win elections through crowdfunding , only those with the financial war chests, which are mainly proceeds from corruption will continue to find their way into power.

“What we are doing is a selfless service to move our nation forward and all Nigerians should rally round those that will be presented as a test case in this election,” he said.

Eto called on eligible candidates with proven antecedents of societal development and patriotism to contact the committee for screening and possible endorsement for the final list that will be presented to Nigerians for financial support soon.

According to him, Alhaja Rasheeda Bubakari is the Secretary of the Committee among other members drawn from across the country