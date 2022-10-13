Northern Group Congratulates Obaigbena on Conferment of National Honour

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum (UNNYF) has congratulated the Chairman, THISDAY/ARISE Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the conferment of National Honour – Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaigbena was among 450 distinguished Nigerians and foreigners who received the award on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a statement Thursday in Kaduna, the group said the award was well deserved, noting that Obaigbena is a patriot who is very committed to the development of Nigeria.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Aliyu Sani, said, Obaigbena’s selfless service to the nation and his fight against injustice, distinguished him as a true patriot and a proud ambassador of Nigeria.

The group said, “We join the rest of the world in congratulating Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Duke of Owa Kingdom, Delta State and Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group for the national honour – Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is a well deserved honour considering Obaigbena’s commitment and contributions to the development of the Nigerian nation.

“We convey the appreciation of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum to President Muhammadu Buhari for appreciating Prince Obaigbena’s contributions by honouring him with the award.

“There is no doubt the fact that Prince Obaigbena is an icon in the media industry, his creative innovations have continued to define the industry, making THISDAY newspapers and ARISE TV, the leading media outfits in Nigeria.”

The group described Obaigbena as “a living legend, who has successfully brought innovations in the media, setting new records and redefining media practice in Nigeria and has earned respect”.

The statement added that Obaigbena “deserves the honour because of his commitment to the development of Nigeria, his selfless service and fight against injustice.

“We believe, the world is a safer and better place to inhabit because of citizens like Prince Obaigbena.

“We have faith in you, it is our expectations that you will continue to work tirelessly for the progress of media profession and Nigeria at large, because the dream of yesterday, is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow, and that for every step reached, becomes a floor upon which one walks and now can see a new step.

“The Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum are elated and very proud of this national honour conferred on you”.