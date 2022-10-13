Kwara SWAN Hails FG over Posthumous Award to Rashidi Yekini

The Kwara State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended the Federal Government for recognising late football legend, Rashidi Yekini with posthumous award of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The late footballer was honoured along with 450 other Nigerians and foreigners by President Muhammadu Buhari at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

A statement by the Secretary of Kwara State SWAN, Olayinka Owolewa stated that the honour was a recognition of the contributions of the late striker to the development of the round leather game in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Yekini, who hailed from Irra, Oyun Local Government Area and scored Nigeria’s first FIFA World Cup goal, was an integral part of the Super Eagles’ golden era.

Apart from his historic 21st minute goal against Bulgaria in Nigeria’s opening match of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Yekini, the national record goal scorer appeared 62 times for the senior team and converted 37 goals between 1984 and 1998.