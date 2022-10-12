Registration for Akada Children’s Book Festival Opens, New Activities Introduced

The Nigerian first and largest book festival specifically designed for children, Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), has returned for its fourth edition scheduled to take place on October 29, 2022, at the Upbeat Recreation Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

The organisers of the event have expressed delight, as the festival will be held physically for the first time since the 2019 event,, adding that registration is now open at www.akadafestival.org.

According to the acclaimed publisher and children’s book author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, ACBF targets children aged 13 and below; parents, teachers and guardians, as well as those who create child-appropriate content. The one-day festival is poised to attract 3,000 attendees with various fun activities.

With the theme: ‘Together Again’, the 2022 festival will feature relevant activities such as book readings, workshops for writers and illustrators, author showcases, interactive and engaging workshops for children, soft skills master classes for teachers and parents and much more.

Announcing the 2022 festival theme, Talabi explained that: “Due to the pandemic, this is the first time in over two years that we have the festival in person. So we want the theme to capture the joy of community and celebrate our shared love of reading and empowering children and their families.”

According to her, when children embrace the love for books and enjoy reading at a young age, it affords them the skills necessary for an accomplished life with endless possibilities.

She added that the organisers have taken deliberate steps to ensure that “this year’s festival encourages active participation, story time and bonding sessions for families, as well as a boost in children’s cognitive development.”

There will also be book chats and signings, Pop-Up Library, Fun Exhibitions, Arts and Crafts, Music and Dance, Writing and Illustration Competition Winner Announcements, Scavenger Hunt, a sip and paint session, as well as discounted activities from festival partner, UpBeat Centre.

The organisers noted that in addition to the plethora of children’s book authors to be featured during this year’s festival, there are workshop facilitators from a wide variety of fields including publishing, public speaking, entertainment, digital media, parenting and education.

They include founder of Chess In Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya; founder of FabMumNg, Jayne Augoye; renowned writer and co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen; emotional intelligence expert. Enahoro Okhae; reality TV star and lifestyle influencer, Neo Akpofure, and life coach and behavioral change specialist, Dr. Lanre Olusola, among others.

Meanwhile, the ACBF Festival Director, Omawumi Ogbe, stated that since its inception, the Akada Children’s Book Festival has provided a fantastic pool of talent and resources, connecting families and schools with indigenous and international authors, illustrators and storytellers, which have coalesced around the festival’s mission of inspiring the joy of reading at an early age.

She said: “The Akada Children’s Book Festival has grown to become a melting pot for all things children’s education and family entertainment.

“Like previous years, the 2022 event has a lineup of insightful sessions featuring some of today’s most sought-after authors and speakers, and will especially address some of the most relevant topics in our fast-changing world”.

Ogbe revealed further that the ACBF would announce new exciting partnerships and initiatives for the public to participate in.